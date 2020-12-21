Artie Lee Markegard

Artie was born on Oct. 11, 1923, and passed on Dec. 15, 2020. She was 97. She was born in Tiskilwa, Illinois, to Charles and Viola Rutherford. She had a brother, Joe, and sister, Betty, both departed. Artie moved with her parents from Tiskilwa to Baltimore, Maryland, and Chicago, Illinois, where her father went to vet school.
Artie married Howard 'Mick' Maycox in 1944. They divorced in 1957. Artie had three children: Mitchell (Joanne) Maycox, Marcia (Mike) Meloni and Marleen Maycox. Artie moved to South San Francisco, California, to be with her husband after WWII ending. She went to Billings in 1963. Artie held numerous jobs in her lifetime, from bookkeeper, file clerk, to soldering resistors and key punch operator.
In 1969, she married Keith Markegard. Together, they did a lot of traveling with their bowling team and in their motorhome. Artie league bowled until her 90s. She volunteered at Deaconess Hospital (Billings Clinic). Artie worked as a buyer for the hospital gift shop and gave tours. She received many awards for her dedicated hours of service. She grew African violets that thrived from her caring hands.
Cremation has taken place with interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park.
No services are planned at this time.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
