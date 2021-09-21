 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arvid Moe
0 entries

Arvid Moe

  • 0
Arvid Moe

Arvid Moe succumbed to cancer on Saturday Sept. 18 in Billings.

Prior to relocating to Billings in 1992, he had lived in Wolf Point for 60 years. He was born there in 1932 to Carl and Gloria Moe. Arvid and his wife Ardine of 70 years raised four children in Wolf Point: Tracy of California, Jeri Lyn of Billings, Kelly of Washington State, and Ty of Billings.

No services are planned. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News