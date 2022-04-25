Graveside service for Aryss Teterud will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings, MT. Heaven gained an Angel on April 18. Aryss went home to the Lord and was met at Heaven's gates by her loving family and friends.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.