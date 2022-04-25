 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aryss Teterud

Graveside service for Aryss Teterud will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 29 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Billings, MT. Heaven gained an Angel on April 18. Aryss went home to the Lord and was met at Heaven's gates by her loving family and friends.

Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716.

Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.

