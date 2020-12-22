Asa John Woodard

Asa John Woodard was born on March 2, 1998, to John and Julie Woodard in Bozeman, MT. Asa fell in love with cowboyin' at the age of four when his family relocated to the LO Bar Ranch near Sand Springs, MT. He loved everything about it, the early mornings, late nights, the smell of the branding fire, all of it. Asa knew three things that he wanted to be, a cowboy, a soldier, and to play football. He accomplished all three in his short life.

Asa began his school career at Sand Springs Elementary School and later attended school in Winnett, where he started playing the sports he loved, football and basketball. He was also extremely active in the Garfield County 4-H.

When Asa was in the 6th grade, he moved with his family to Harlowton, MT. Asa exhibited Passion, Pride, Grit, Compassion, Commitment, and Hard Work, all traits of a Harlowton Engineer. As a Jr. High student, Asa balanced working for Jim Lane, playing sports, and playing bass with the Faith Chapel Worship Team. In High School, to say Asa ‘played' football and basketball was an understatement. Football was life to him. When he hit the field, he became a warrior and was a natural-born leader for the team both on and off the field. While in High School, Asa also worked for C Bar J Ranch.