Memorial Service for Ashley Stanhope, 93, of Baker will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 21 at Stevenson Funeral Home Baker. Military will be presented by American Legion Post #35. Burial will take place at Bonnievale Cemetery.
Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Ashley passed away February 15 at Fallon Medical Complex in Baker.
To read full obituary please visit www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
