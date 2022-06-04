Astrid E. Lorad

LAKEWOOD, Colo. – Astrid E. Lorash (Allestad), 84, passed away in her home late Monday evening, February 7. Astrid was born in Big Timber, Mont. on October 5, 1937, the daughter of Ludvig (Louie) and Bertha Allestad. Astrid graduated from Sweet Grass County High School in 1956. After graduation, Astrid attended Billings Business College where she learned to be a bookkeeper. She worked as head bookkeeper for Kresge's discount store in Billings until she was married in 1964.

Astrid and her husband William (Bill) Lorash were introduced while at a Big Timber dance. They married in the Big Timber Lutheran Church on May 16, 1964. Astrid and her husband worked the family farm outside of Columbus until 1967 when they moved to Billings, where she was a stay-at-home mom and dedicated her life to the care of her husband and two daughters. In 2003, she and her husband moved to Colorado to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Astrid was a devoted wife and a wonderful mother. She was very much loved and will be missed terribly. Astrid had many good friends. She was a very generous and kind person who was admired by practically everyone she ever met. Astrid was an avid bowler and an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed country music and dancing, visiting relatives, playing cards and board games, going to concerts, shopping for bargains, taking Sunday drives, and attending her grandchildren's activities.