Astrid E. Lorash, 84, passed away in Lakewood, CO on the evening of Feb. 7, 2022. Daughter of Ludvig & Bertha Allestad, she was born in Sweet Grass County, MT on Oct. 5, 1937.
Astrid was preceded in death by her parents & her husband, Bill. She is survived by her siblings, Lawrence Allestad & Sally Taylor of Big Timber, Sonja Osborne of Gillette, WY, her daughter Carrie Toennis & her grandsons Jason and Cameron. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is planned for Summer 2022.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.