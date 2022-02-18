Astrid E. Lorash, 84, passed away in Lakewood, CO on the evening of Feb. 7, 2022. Daughter of Ludvig & Bertha Allestad, she was born in Sweet Grass County, MT on Oct. 5, 1937.

Astrid was preceded in death by her parents & her husband, Bill. She is survived by her siblings, Lawrence Allestad & Sally Taylor of Big Timber, Sonja Osborne of Gillette, WY, her daughter Carrie Toennis & her grandsons Jason and Cameron. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is planned for Summer 2022.