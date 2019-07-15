Audre E. Pressman died Friday July 12 at Billings Clinic Hospital, 29 days after her 94 birthday. She was born June 16, 1925 in Minneapolis, to Harvey and Eloise Negus. In 1927 the family moved to Glendive where her father became chief engineer at the new Montana-Dakota Utilities power plant. Audre attended schools in Glendive. During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, participated in band and chorus, and was an accomplished classical pianist in demand for performances. She graduated as Valedictorian of her class in 1942. After attending one year at Dawson Junior College she transferred to Rochester (MN) Junior College, where she trained as a medical secretary for the Mayo Clinic.
In June 1944 she married a Glendive native, Harold Pressman, in the little white Congregational Church in their hometown. Upon Harold’s graduation from dental school at the University of Minnesota, he was posted as a Navy dentist at the Naval Training Station in San Diego, CA. Audre loved San Diego and bore her first son (Thane) there. In 1946 the young family moved to Billings where Harold established a dental practice. In Billings, she bore two more children.
Audre was a volunteer in several organizations, and was a member of the First Church and later Mayflower Congregational Church. Her interests included music, dance, gardening, cooking, sewing, and most of all, reading. After her children were grown Audre traveled with Harold to Europe and Southeast Asia, and for a decade they wintered at a second home in Phoenix. After the death of her husband in 2011, after 67 years of marriage, Audre carried on a rich and independent life in her own home, almost up to the end.
She is survived by her brother Milton Negus, sons Thane and Douglas, and daughter Ann (Walters), plus grandchildren Sean and Steve Pressman via Thane, and Sarah (Nicolai) and Suzanne (Cummings) via Ann. Audre had nine great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her brother Parker Negus.
Audre will be remembered by those who knew and cherished her as a uniquely gracious and positive presence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.