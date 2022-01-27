Audrey Bruckner, age 66, of Miles City, was born August 18, 1955 in Jordan, MT. She passed away peacefully with family at her side on Jan. 24, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Inurnment will follow at the family lot in Custer County Cemetery.
To view full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit: www.stevensonandsons.com.
