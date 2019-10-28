Audrey “Judy” Lou Bermes, 91, passed away on October 24, 2019, at her home in Billings. She was born March 2, 1928, in Belmont, the daughter of John and Grace Dussault.
On November 20, 1945, she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Bermes Sr. They started their family and life together farming and ranching in the Molt area. Together they raised 7 children. In 1971, they moved to Billings into their second home. Up until her passing, she managed the farm and ranch operation.
Audrey had a strong work ethic, a deep love for her family and loved her dogs dearly. She was proud of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, spending time with her family (especially during the holidays), and tending to the birds outside her home. She also enjoyed her flowers, traveling, camping, and spending time at the cabin. We will miss you, Mom.
You have free articles remaining.
Audrey is survived by her children, Lavonne Bermes, Robert (Sherrill) Bermes Jr., Leanne (Tom) O’Tremba, Leonard (Shari) Bermes, Susan (Jon) McNulty, Chris (Mark) Geering, Kim (Jim) Graves; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one sister; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; three sisters; and parents.
Funeral Mass will be noon Thursday, October 31, 2019, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral with committal in Mountview Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.