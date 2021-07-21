 Skip to main content
Audrey Lewine Cummins Johnson, 85, passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by family on Monday, July 19. Audrey had been bravely fighting cancer, and most recently, a brain tumor.

Viewing will be at Smith Funeral Chapel West, 304 34th St. W., on Saturday, July 24 from 10-11 a.m. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held at 11 a.m., with interment directly after.

To view full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

