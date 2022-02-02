In the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2022, Audrey Louise Hines peacefully passed away after a long, heart-breaking period of decline due to Alzheimer's.
Audrey was born to Jerry and Alberta Johnson on May 21, 1933, on a farm near Britton, South Dakota. She was raised in Great Falls, Montana, and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1951. She studied Education at Montana State University in Missoula (now University of Montana, Go Griz!) and was a proud member of Tri-Delta sorority. After graduating, she moved to Choteau, Montana and taught short-hand and typing to high school students for 2 years.
It was during her time in Missoula that she met her husband of 64 years, Gary Hines. He was the handsome fella with a mischievous twinkle in his eye that she would see hanging out across the street at the Phi-Delt fraternity. During their courtship, they were briefly separated by Gary's departure to Korea to help with post-war efforts, but upon his return he proposed and she said yes.
Audrey and Gary married on July 27, 1957 and settled in Billings, Montana. Growing up an only child, Audrey wanted nothing more than to have a big family. But mother nature wasn't exactly cooperating with Audrey's plan, so she and Gary decided to adopt. After adopting three beautiful children, Audrey found herself in a “delicate condition” at the young age of 39. They welcomed their fourth child one-month shy of her 40th birthday.
Being a mother was everything to her, and she loved her family deeply. But she was not a one-trick pony! She loved to play bridge and was a member of 6 different bridge groups over the course of her bridge-playing career. She joined her rosary group in 1967 and was committed to it for 40+ years. She was a devout member of St Pius X church for 50 years and seldom missed weekend Mass. Her rush to get to church early on Christmas almost always meant we'd be sitting idle in the pews for 20 minutes. She was often meeting friends for lunch or hosting “bridge night” at her house, complete with appetizers and cocktails. She was also active in Junior League, the Tri-Delta alumnae group, and she attended every single Great Falls High School reunion until she was no longer able.
What we adore and will miss the most about Audrey is her love of bringing people together. She was always planning something and wanted to celebrate everything. She never missed an opportunity to cook a big meal or plan a family trip. The cabin she and Gary had built just outside of Red Lodge will remain our constant reminder of how much she loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. She was naturally talented at making connections and graciously made everyone feel like they were part of her family.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband, Gary; daughter Wendy Hines and granddaughters Shaylene, Brianne, and Cierra; son Rick Hines and grandson Austin; daughter Debbie (Erik) Kola, grandson Aiden and granddaughter Mason; daughter Diane (Steve) Schneider and granddaughters Stella and Riley; and her great-grandson Oliver.
We know that Audrey has waited a long time to be reunited with her family and friends in heaven. And we are relieved and grateful that she is freed from her disease, and that her memories belong to her again.
Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at St. Pius X Church, with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will be held at the Elks Lodge immediately following the burial, around 1 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Montana Food Bank or the Alzheimer's Association of Montana.
