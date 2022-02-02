Audrey Louise Hines

Being a mother was everything to her, and she loved her family deeply. But she was not a one-trick pony! She loved to play bridge and was a member of 6 different bridge groups over the course of her bridge-playing career. She joined her rosary group in 1967 and was committed to it for 40+ years. She was a devout member of St Pius X church for 50 years and seldom missed weekend Mass. Her rush to get to church early on Christmas almost always meant we'd be sitting idle in the pews for 20 minutes. She was often meeting friends for lunch or hosting “bridge night” at her house, complete with appetizers and cocktails. She was also active in Junior League, the Tri-Delta alumnae group, and she attended every single Great Falls High School reunion until she was no longer able.