Aurora C. Bakke (Coronado) passed away surrounded by her family on April 1, 2021 at the age of 90 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in St. Paul, on August 21, 1930 to Arturo & Vera Coronado.

She is survived by her sons Rex Bakke (Joan) of Boise, ID; Jay Bakke of Bozeman, MT, and Lee Bakke (Natasha) of Japan; grandchildren, Lori Bakke Jones (Kipp), Nick Bakke (Keri), William Bakke, and Christina Bakke, great - grandchildren Tyson Bakke, Isabella Jones, Johnathan Jones, Keera Benavides, Shalee Ionescu and great - great granddaughter Adelina. Aurora was preceded in death by her husband, Orlin Bakke, and siblings Rita, Arturo, Rosie, Carmen, Vera, and Gloria.

She was well loved and will be dearly missed by her family and friends with fond memories of family celebrations at the Boca Chica. Services were held in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Theresa Living Center, 917 Jessamine Ave. East, St. Paul, MN 55106.