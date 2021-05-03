 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aurora M. Nagel
0 entries

Aurora M. Nagel

  • 0
Aurora M. Nagel

With heavy hearts we announce the death of Aurora M. Nagel on April 28, 2021. Aurora was the daughter of Carlos and Maria.

Aurora is survived by her sister, Juana, and sons Scott and Dan Nagel, and beloved grandchildren; Dani, Mike, Ian and Chris along with step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services at this time. Interment will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery- Section A, Row 4, Site 2.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News