With heavy hearts we announce the death of Aurora M. Nagel on April 28, 2021. Aurora was the daughter of Carlos and Maria.

Aurora is survived by her sister, Juana, and sons Scott and Dan Nagel, and beloved grandchildren; Dani, Mike, Ian and Chris along with step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. No services at this time. Interment will be at Yellowstone National Cemetery- Section A, Row 4, Site 2.