B. Evelyn Casterline

After graduating in 1955, she married her college sweetheart, Gerald Stensland. They had four boys, Gary, Mark, Paul, and John. Jerry was tragically taken in 1963. She married Bill Casterline in 1967 and they made their home on a farm east of Culbertson. Together they finished raising their four boys as well as hogs, cattle, chicken, and crops. Bill passed away in 2006.

Evelyn loved to cook and bake. In the late 1950's, she even had her own live TV cooking show in Great Falls in the early days of TV. She loved cooking traditional Norwegian foods; however, her boys were relieved when she stopped serving Lutefisk for Christmas Eve! For several decades she served as Foods Judge at county 4-H fairs across Northeastern Montana. She could make anything grow and always had a bountiful garden, bright flowers in the yard, and house plants that somehow never died. She loved to read and had a lifelong love of books. When there wasn't a book in her hands, she was working on some craft. She made beautiful pieces of needlework and quilts and has the purple ribbons to show for it. She especially loved the challenge of Hardanger, an intricate Norwegian form of needlework.