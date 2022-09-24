Barbara A. King, 82, of Billings, MT passed away peacefully in her home the morning of September 7.

She was born April 8, 1940, in Minneapolis, MN to William and Irene Bauer. She attended Robbinsdale Senior High School, graduating in 1958.

On August 29, 1959, she married John King in Crystal, MN. In short order they were blessed with four children.

Barb had several different jobs over the years, the longest of which was in the data entry field. She would tell you her most rewarding job was wife and mother.

In 1975 the family moved to the Billings area, and in 1982 Barb and John moved to the Red Lodge area where they built their dream home. Shortly after completion, John passed away and Barb continued at the ranch for another six years before moving back to Billings, where she resided until her death.

Barb was preceded in death by her husband John, daughter Cyndi, and grandchildren Andrew and Emma.

She is survived by sons John (Lori), Steve (Dede), David (Marie); son-in-law Steve Gross; grandchildren Jennifer Gross, Tyler Gross (Meahgen), Stephanie Ferguson (Ryan) and Kelsey Almeida (Christian); great-grandchildren Bella, Kinsey, Evee, Charlee, Leo, Lennon, Penelope, Camilo; brother Richard Bauer (Donna); many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Funeral services will be held at St. Pius Catholic Church, 717 18th Street West, Billings, MT at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 30. Refreshments to follow mass.

Private family internment will be at 3 p.m. Friday, September 30, at Red Lodge Cemetery.