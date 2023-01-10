Barbara A. Marker left this earth way too soon. On Jan. 5, she entered heaven after a brief illness. Barb was born on Jan. 7, 1962, in Watertown, South Dakota, to Alex and Mary Ellen Hilsendeger. She lived most of her childhood in Columbus, where she graduated from High School in 1980. She later earned her BS from Arizona State University.

She met the love of her life, Tom Marker, in Columbus. She later married him in Casper, Wyoming, on May, 2 1983, and their journey in life began together. Tom and Barb welcomed Chris Marker on Dec. 6, 1983. Barb had a devoted and unconditional love for her husband and son. They were the center of her world.

Her son Chris and Maranda blessed Barb and Tom with a granddaughter, Chloe, and grandson, Seth. Barb's role as Grandma was one that she cherished with all of her heart. She was passionate about this new time in her life and never missed a chance to spend time with and enrich Chloe and Seth's days with love, activities, encouragement and support.

Barb lived her life for others. She was all about love for her family, friends and her dog Cole. She was a giving person and was always available to those in need. She often put her life “on hold” to tend to the needs of others. She had an enormous heart that made those around her feel so fortunate.

At the time of her death, Barb worked at the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department as their Evidence Coordinator. She enjoyed her position and had made many lifelong friendships while with the department.

Barb is survived by her husband of 40 years, Tom; her son, Chris; her grandchildren, Seth and Chloe; her mother, Mary Ellen Cors; siblings Bill, Jean, Sandy and Dan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Alex Hilsendeger.

A memorial service for family is scheduled for a later date.