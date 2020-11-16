Barbara Ann Banderob

Barbara Banderob passed away Nov. 13, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital, surrounded by her children, from complications of COVID-19. Her life was filled with faith, family, and friends.

Barbara is survived by her four children: Terri (Randy) Gabel of Huntley, Connie (Dan) VanLuchene of Bozeman, Laurie (Kent) Rathe of Whitehall, and Scott (Dawn) Banderob of Great Falls and their families.

Cremation has taken place & services will be held at a later date when we can gather. See www.smithfuneralchapels.com for more info. The family suggests if you want to make memorials, they may be made to either St. Cyril and Methodius Church, Ballantine or Girl Scouts of America.