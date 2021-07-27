Barbara Ann Dobesh went home to be with The Good Father and His Son on July 20, 2021. She was born on Sept. 29, 1939, to Hilding and Mildred Holsten in Hastings, Nebraska. She was the oldest of four children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ron. She studied at Hastings College, and received her degree in Music from Eastern Montana College. Barbara was a church organist most of her life, beginning in the 9th grade at St. Paul's Lutheran in Hastings. Upon moving to Billings in 1970, she was organist at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, American Lutheran Church, and for 39 years was Organist and Director of Music at First Congregational Church.
She was a member of the Yellowstone Chapter of the American Guild of Organists, and accompanist for the Billings Symphony Chorale. Additionally, Barbara was a Mary Kay Sales Director for 20 years. While her children were young, Barbara enjoyed teaching piano lessons at home. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry, her children Jerry Jr. and Carol Hagan; grandchildren Matthew Konen; Claire, Emma, and Henry Dobesh; and her sisters Sandi Brown and Pat Linder. She was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, and friend.
A private graveside service is planned in Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials could be made to the Music Department at First Congregational Church. Godspeed, Barbara, we love you, and we will see you again soon enough.
