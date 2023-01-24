 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Ann Graf

Our beloved mother, Barbara Ann Graf, 84, of Billings, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on January 7, while residing at The Springs at Butte.

For full obituary, see https:/www.weremember.com or https:/www.legacy.com.

