Barbara Ann Martin

The long goodbye is over…a saved soul ready for heaven's glory, Barbara A. Martin, 80, a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend was taken through Alzheimer's complications this week.

The last of her immediate family to survive, she was born to Forrest Sr. and Ruby Fowlkes in April of 1940. She cherished her time with her older brothers Fred, Art, Forrest Jr. (Bud), and the one she was closest to…Tommy. Mom had plenty of older sisters when she entered the world too. Twin sisters Cerise and Bernice, Dorlis and Peggy. After mom, Ruby and Forrest Sr. had their last set of twins, (unnamed), and then Ruby Darlene.

Mom attended Harvest Evangelical as she grew up in what was known as the ‘bench', now considered Billings Heights. Mom attended Harvest Country School, Lincoln Jr. High and Billings Sr. High before marrying Ted Baldwin. She had three daughters, Roxanne, Cheri and Michelle. Baby Michelle is now joined with mom in heaven.

After divorcing Ted, mom married Jack Martin, and in 1973 two stepchildren, Wendi and Todd, came into her life. After 34 years of marriage, Jack passed away in 2007.

Mom worked for several dentists. Most notably Dr.'s Hanna and Jordinais. She went on to dental supply with S.S. White and Patterson before retiring.