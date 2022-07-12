Barbara Anne Fenter, 65, died on Saturday, July 9. Barbara was born on September 10, 1956, in Billings, Montana. A Vigil service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13. Barbara's funeral service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.