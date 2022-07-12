 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Barbara Anne Fenter

Barbara Anne Fenter

Barbara Anne Fenter, 65, died on Saturday, July 9. Barbara was born on September 10, 1956, in Billings, Montana. A Vigil service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, July 13. Barbara's funeral service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 14. To view a full obituary and share memories with the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com.

