Barbara Beckerley, 67, passed away April 10, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fresno, CA. Barbara was born in Pier, SD on June 26, 1954, to Betty and Vernon Anderson. She had two brothers, Steve and Bob.

Barbara graduated from Billings West High School in 1971 and from Billings Business College November 1972. She received her B.S. Degree from the University of Phoenix in 2005 and continued on to receive her Masters Degree in Business.

Barbara worked for Joe Sample at KOOK TV and then for GMAC for 28 years. At the time of her death, Barbara was working for the State of California.

She was married to George Walkki from 1974 - 1976. She married Richard L. Beckerley in 1980. He passed away in 2008.

Barbara is survived by her two brothers; her companion, George Walkki; and the families of Richard Beckerley.

A private family graveside service will be held.