Barbara “Bobbi” Kramlick, age 74, passed away suddenly from complications of Pancreatitis in Yuma, Arizona on Jan. 26, 2022.

She was born to George and Clara Kammerzell on Feb, 3, 1947, in Billings, MT. She was the youngest of three siblings. She graduated from West High School. A few years later, she met the love of her life, Milton Kramlick. They got married on May 29, 1971. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Bobbi was a housewife and an amazing mother. She loved to read and write poems. She also loved spending time with her family, especially during our annual family vacations. Another thing she loved was teaching Sunday School and VBS at Pilgrim Congregational Church. She also enjoyed spending time with the friends they met in Yuma, AZ, especially her dear friend Charolette.

Bobbi is preceded in death by her parents, numerous aunts and uncles, as well as cousins and two nephews.

She is survived by the love of her life Milton Kramlick; daughter LaRae Kramlick; son Kevin Kramlick; granddaughter Tiara Kramlick, all of Billings; sister Sharon (Emil) Kolina; brother Arlen (Yvonne) Kammerzall; three nephews and two nieces; as well as her sister-in-law Verdell Schroeder and three more nephews and another niece, and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

Memorial Services will be decided at a later date. We would like to thank the caring doctors and nurses at the Yuma Regional Medical Center that took such wonderful care of her in her last few days. Also, thanks to Charolette Miller who has always been there for both mom and dad.

Memorials can be sent to Pilgrim Congregational Church, 409 S 36th St, Billings, MT 59101.