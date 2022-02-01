Barbara 'Bobbie' Kay Koch

This vivacious, faithful, loving lady was born April 8, 1945 in Clovis, NM to Frances and June Waldhauser. At six months old her family moved to Billings, where she was raised across the road from the family of her future husband, however they did not meet until many years later. In 1963 she graduated from Senior High School and worked as an usherette at The Fox Theater. One night that year at the theater she met the love of her life, Jerry Koch, who told her “I'm going to marry you someday”! Bobbie then went on to work as a telephone operator at Mountain Bell and Jerry left for the service. Bobbie finally fell in love with Jerry through love letters to each other while Jerry was in the service and upon his return they were married on Oct. 7, 1967. Through their married years she held several different jobs at various times, but her favorite and most loved was raising their two daughters, Tawnya and Jody. Bobbie's talent for organization shined through her work as a secretary of three different car clubs and treasurer of the Presbyterian Women's Group. Her faith in Christ was of utmost importance to her. She faithfully served the First Presbyterian Church in many ways and was a long-time member of Bible Study Fellowship. Bobbie treasured her time with family and friends. She always anxiously awaited her annual trip to the cabin with her Stillwater Sistah's. She was fortunate to make three overseas trips to China, Ireland and Israel. She and Jerry were very involved in the Magic City Model A, Big Sky V-8, The Roaring 20's and Goggles and Dusters car clubs enjoying many miles touring the United States and Canada in their old cars. Bobbie was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and quilting and very much looked forward to her time playing Bridge.