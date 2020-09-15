Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Barbara Edmonds George, 85, passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 at her home in Billings.

For a full obituary and to leave condolences for the family, please visit smithfuneralchapels.com. A graveside memorial service will be planned at the Roscoe Cemetery for the summer of 2021.