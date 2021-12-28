We lost our mother and grandmother, Barbara Ellen Condie, age 88, on Dec. 21, 2021. Barbara was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the daughter of Thomas and Panzey Blackwell. She grew up in the small coal mining town of Superior, Wyoming, and graduated from Superior High School in 1951. Barbara then attended Central Business College in Denver. Her first job out of school was as a secretary with Denver Mattress Company.

On Oct. 31, 1953, she married Donald Condie at the Church of Christ in Rock Springs. They were married 57 years before his passing in 2011. Barbara spent the early years of their marriage raising their children, but then returned to the workforce in the early 1970s. She went back to work as a secretary for an engineering firm and then worked for many years for PP&L at Bridger Coal as a word processor until her retirement in 1992. Barbara and Don moved to Billings in 2004. They both enjoyed the fellowship at the Church of Christ in Billings. In 2016, Barbara moved in with her daughter Denise due to declining health.