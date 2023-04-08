Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Boise, ID, February 21, 2023, with family by her side.

Barbara's service will be held in Boise at Hillcrest Country Club on Sunday, April 30th at 1 pm. All are welcome.

Remembrances can be posted online at the end of Barbara's Tribute (see Tributes at cloverdalefuneralhome.com) or mailed to 2074 South Tollgate Way, Boise, ID 83709, attn. Cromwell Family.