Barbara passed away peacefully at home in Boise, ID, February 21, 2023, with family by her side.
Barbara's service will be held in Boise at Hillcrest Country Club on Sunday, April 30th at 1 pm. All are welcome.
Remembrances can be posted online at the end of Barbara's Tribute (see Tributes at cloverdalefuneralhome.com) or mailed to 2074 South Tollgate Way, Boise, ID 83709, attn. Cromwell Family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.