BILLINGS - Barbara Gail Blasingame Bohl - beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend - Barbara Bohl, 68, died Thursday, February 10, due to complications with COPD. Barbara was born October 15, 1953, in Billings, Montana to Larry and Teresa Blasingame. In 1973 Barbara married the love of her life (Randy Bohl) and left Montana to travel the world as a military spouse and mother, to include stops in Japan, England and too many states to count.

Barbara is survived by her children: Tessa Ready (Gulfport, MS) and Adam Bohl (San Diego, CA); and three grandchildren: Brenden, Allison, and Dario.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Bohl.

Barbara will be remembered for her big heart and incredible kindness. Funeral services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery on June 24, 2022, at 11 a.m.