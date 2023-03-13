Barbara Gay McGregor was born Nov. 13, 1935 to Alvin and Jean Bartels in Miles City, Montana, where her father was the Chief of Police. She went to Missoula to earn a degree where she also met her husband Doug while waitressing. After finishing her education in Ames, Iowa, she taught Elementary Education and helped start both the Shiloh and Rimrock Veterinary Clinics in Billings.

Barb made sure her family went to church at St Pius X and remained active in the church for many years, eventually being honored as a Woman of the Year by the Conference of Catholic Women. She took an active interest in political issues, and even ran for Yellowstone County Commissioner as an Independent.

For over a decade she helped do research on new medicine at the IRB, a division of the Billings Clinic. She worked hard in this position and helped get them up to date in all areas.

Barbara had the ability to take six kids up skiing at Red Lodge, where they all had a wonderful time. She would pack a lunch for the whole family to eat at the top of the mountain, in the Ski Patrol warming hut.

She also got her kids involved in 4-H riding horses, golf, fishing, and other sports over the years. She taught all the kids how to weed the garden, and grew all kinds of good fresh vegetables for supper. Her favorite flower was the Wild Yellow Rose.

Barbara is survived by sons Stephen, Byron (Arlyne), John, Mike (Juanita); daughters Katherine and Jennifer; daughter-in-law Cindy. Her grandchildren include Christina, Tavi, Floyd, Megan, Russell, Shayla, Roy, Barbara, Abigail, Braden, and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Joe, and husband Doug.

She had a long illness and died surrounded by family, very loved. Barbara had the can do spirit to keep a lot of things rolling on track, at the same time. Her friendly and optimistic demeanor obtained many friends in her neighborhood and respect in the community.

A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17th, at the St Pius X Catholic Church.