Barbara Hammond passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 at her home in Billings. Friends and family will be received at St. Patrick Co Cathedral, 215 N. 31st St, Billings, at 12 P.M. on March 18. To read a full obituary, or to leave condolences for her family, please visit http://www.cfgbillings.com/family/hammond/

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Hammond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

