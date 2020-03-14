Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Barbara Hammond passed away on Feb. 14, 2020 at her home in Billings. Friends and family will be received at St. Patrick Co Cathedral, 215 N. 31st St, Billings, at 12 P.M. on March 18. To read a full obituary, or to leave condolences for her family, please visit http://www.cfgbillings.com/family/hammond/