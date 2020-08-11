Barbara Jean Milner Pope

Mom was the oldest of 4 children born to Gertie and George B. Milner on April 18, 1931 in Sidney, Montana. She spent her childhood in Lambert and then in Wheeler while her father worked on the Fort Peck Dam. They moved to Huntley Project where she graduated in 1949 and met the love of her life, our dad, Jim Pope. They married in 1950 and had four children, Janie, Terry, Todd and Greg. During those years she spent many hours running kids to sporting events and practices. She loved to camp especially with her sisters and their families and rock hunt in the hills around Huntley. In later years, she took up cross stitch and made some beautiful pictures for the family.