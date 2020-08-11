Barbara Jean Milner Pope

Mom was the oldest of 4 children born to Gertie and George B. Milner on April 18, 1931 in Sidney, Montana. She spent her childhood in Lambert and then in Wheeler while her father worked on the Fort Peck Dam. They moved to Huntley Project where she graduated in 1949 and met the love of her life, our dad, Jim Pope. They married in 1950 and had four children, Janie, Terry, Todd and Greg. During those years she spent many hours running kids to sporting events and practices. She loved to camp especially with her sisters and their families and rock hunt in the hills around Huntley. In later years, she took up cross stitch and made some beautiful pictures for the family.
In 2016, after 66 years, they sold their home in Huntley and moved to Westpark Village where they met some wonderful people. Mom was moved to Canyon Creek earlier this year where she passed away on August 7, 2020. We would like to thank all of her caregivers ...Kim, Maria, Margie, Cindy, Rose, and Wendy, Marianne and Kevin. We love you all!
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, James Pope; parents, Gertie and George Milner; brother Norman Milner; sister Janice Mee; and daughter Terry Grauman.
She is survived by her sister Dorothy Opheim, daughter Janie (Roland) McElvain, son Todd (Erin) Pope, son Greg (Cathy) Pope, son-in-law Gary Grauman, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
