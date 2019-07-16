{{featured_button_text}}

BIG TIMBER — Barbara Osen, 91, of Big Timber passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at the Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday July 19 at the Big Timber Evangelical Church with interment following at Mountain View Cemetery.

