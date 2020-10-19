On the wings of angels, our brave and beautiful loving mother and best friend arrived at her heavenly forever home on Friday Oct. 16, 2020, surrounded by loving family and medical caretakers. Breathless and heartbroken, we share her story to honor her life.

Barbara Joann Estal was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa, on Feb. 10, 1943, where she graduated, met and married her first love Edwin Eugene Barron. They had two children, Rhonda Grimm Zieger (Joel), Billings, and Lee Barron, Billings. After beginning their life together in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the family farmed in Millersburg, Iowa, while raising Rhonda and Lee, and they later divorced.

She married the second and last love of her life Gerald H. Estal and returned to Oskaloosa in 1983, where they owned the accounting firm Estal and Associates, among other ventures that concluded with their final endeavor of founding and operating the retirement and assisted living centers, Camelot and Avalon, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Joann was welcomed by and loved Jerry's children C.J. Estal of Okaloosa, Nathan Estal of Oskaloosa, and Marcea Dowdy of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

In 1998, she was blessed beyond words with her Grandson Corby Jonathan Barron, of Euless, Texas, and the two of them will share the most special forever bond.