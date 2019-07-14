{{featured_button_text}}

Barbara Joyce (Lee) Hoyem was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Billings, daughter of Richard and Alyne Lee. She passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her daughter’s home and had family with her through her final days. She was 84. To view the obituary or share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com

