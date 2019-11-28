Barbara Krieg, 77, of Billings, died suddenly and unexpectedly from an aortic dissection on Nov. 24, 2019.
She was born Barbara Grace Barney in Marshfield, Wisconsin, on July 9, 1942, the oldest child of Charles B. 'Ben' Barney and Edna Maves. Three weeks later, the family moved to Montana, then shortly thereafter to California while her father served in World War II. Upon his discharge, they returned to Montana, which became home. Barbara graduated from Billings Senior High in 1960 and earned an associate’s degree from Eastern Montana College. In September 1964, she was introduced to Gareld Krieg by longtime mutual friends Pat and Jack Rehberg. Barbara and Gareld were married at Billings First United Methodist Church on Aug. 6, 1965. Five years later, they built their home, where they lived for 49 years while happily raising their two children and helping to care for their grandchildren. While family was always her first priority, Barbara was active in several organizations, including Tumbleweed, Junior League, and was a 50-year member of P.E.O. A cherished leader and mentor for P.E.O Chapter Y, she also served as State President and chair of P.E.O. International Finance and Nominating Committees.
Barbara loved to cook, filling every available cupboard with books of new recipes to try. She enjoyed reading, sewing and knitting for charity. Her grandchildren brought her great joy and she looked forward to attending their many activities and sporting events. Also, an avid traveler, Barbara and Gareld explored over 50 countries on six continents with many ocean and river cruises, including the latest just last month from Beijing to Hong Kong.
She is survived by Gareld, her husband of 54 years; children Shelly (Carl) Castles and Gary (Mindy Liu) Krieg; three grandchildren, Kailey (Ian) Castles Kelly, Camille and Andrew Castles; sister Ande (Paul) Odegaard of Stevensville; brother Richard (Judy) Barney of Meridian, Idaho; brother David (Niki) Barney of Kerrville, Texas; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
We have lost the best wife, mother, sister and grandmother we could ever ask for. She was the light of all of our lives, a most kind, patient and generous person, and we were blessed to have shared our lives with her. She will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at First United Methodist Church, 2800 Fourth Ave. N., with reception immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the P.E.O. Foundation Barbara B. Krieg Endowment for PCE Fund (www.PEOinternational.org), Yellowstone Art Museum or a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
