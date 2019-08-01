Barbara Louise Thomas, 72, of Billings passed away July 30, 2019 at the RiverStone Hospice House with her loving family by her side. She was born May 31, 1947 in Rugby, ND to Kenneth and Ruth (Tastad) Ostreim. She grew up on the family farm in Rolette, ND and graduated in 1965 from Rolette High School. Barbara continued her education at the University of North Dakota earning a bachelor’s degree in science. She later received her master’s degree from the University of Michigan.
Barbara married Rodney Thomas and made their home in Grand Forks, ND; they had 3 children. They later divorced. She then became a hardworking, independent woman to provide for her family. This strong work ethic continued throughout her life. Barbara worked in blood banking as a medical technologist for many years at United Hospital in Grand Forks, Shepeard Community Blood Center in Augusta, GA, and retired from St. Vincent Hospital in Billings in 2013.
Barbara enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and playing cards. She loved to bake and was always excited to try new recipes. She also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, and doing word puzzles. Barbara’s pride and joy was her grandson Noah. She loved watching him grow and was proud of the young man he had become. She taught him to make lefsa so he can carry on that family tradition.
Barbara was fortunate to have had many friends throughout her life and she would often reminisce about all the fun adventures they had. Barbara will be deeply missed by her family and friends and remembered for her devotion to God, her kind and gentle heart, and her willingness to always put others first.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Carmen Thomas; grandson Noah Thomas, both of Billings; son Justin Thomas; brother Raymond (Cynthia) Ostreim of Detroit Lakes, their children Christina (Chris) Mollohan, Simone (Wayne) Downer, Kendall Ostreim, Leslie Ostreim and many dear cousins.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Ruth Ostreim, brother Carl Ostreim, sister Karen Ostreim, and son Stuart Thomas.
Memorial Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, August 3 at American Lutheran Church with Pastor Tim Tostengard officiating. Cremation has taken place and burial will be in Westland Cemetery in Rolette.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Barbara’s primary doctor, Dr. Jeff Johnson and his staff, Dr. Cobb and his staff, and RiverStone Hospice House for their gentle and compassionate care of Barb during her final weeks of life.
Arrangements are in the care of Dahl Funeral Chapel and memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.