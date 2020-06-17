Barbara Lee Grove
Barbara Lee Grove, 82, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home (Lewistown) Monday, June 22nd, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral at the Hobson School Gymnasium, Tuesday, June 23, 2 p.m., interment to follow at Judith Gap Cemetery. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed)
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Barbara's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com
