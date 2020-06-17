Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Barbara Lee Grove, 82, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home (Lewistown) Monday, June 22nd, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral at the Hobson School Gymnasium, Tuesday, June 23, 2 p.m., interment to follow at Judith Gap Cemetery. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed)