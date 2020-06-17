Barbara Lee Grove
Barbara Lee Grove, 82, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. Viewing at Creel Funeral Home (Lewistown) Monday, June 22nd, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral at the Hobson School Gymnasium, Tuesday, June 23, 2 p.m., interment to follow at Judith Gap Cemetery. (Social distancing guidelines will be followed)

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Barbara's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Monday, June 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Creel Funeral Home
601 West Main Street
Lewistown, MT 59457
Jun 23
Service
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
2:00PM
Hobson School
108 6 E
Hobson, MT 59452
