Barbara Lee (Lukens) Liedle

Barbara Lee (Lukens) Liedle passed away May 30. She was born February 21, 1935 in Arlington, VA to John and Katherine Lukens.

They moved to Billings in 1952 and she met Jack R. Liedle on her 18th birthday. They married September 3, 1953.

Barbara spent many years as a teacher's assistant in the public school system. After her retirement, she traveled the world with her husband.

Her husband and first child, Jack Jr. are deceased.

She is survived by sons: James, Richard, and Thomas; her daughter, Rebecca; and her sister, Linda.

