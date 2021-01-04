Barbara Lee Westwood passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the Big Horn Senior Living in Hardin. She was born in Pueblo, Colorado on Nov. 21, 1931, the only child of Ethel McGee and CV Clemons. Barbara spent her childhood and young adult years in Denver where she met her future husband, Jack Westwood. They decided to elope and took off for Lodge Grass, Montana with Jack's beloved horse, Badger and a few bulls. They were married at the family ranch on April 10, 1952 and spent 58 years together. Barbara enjoyed accompanying Jack on many Shrine (Black Horse Patrol) activities, Republican Party events and trips with the Big Horn Soil Conservation District, where many wonderful friendships were made. After leaving Lodge Grass and making their home in Hardin, Barbara enjoyed her grandchildren and working with the girls at the family business, Big Horn Insurance. She was an avid reader, always up for a game of cards, a glass of wine or an occasional martini. Many memorable moments and laughs were made at Barbara's dining room table, which we will certainly miss, along with her very generous heart.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Jack, parents, loving stepfather Edwin Cameron Basse and beloved grandson, Weston Mehling. She is survived by her four children, Tory Zimmerman, Jack Richard Westwood, Beth (Johnny Lee) Mehling, Cameron (Heide) Westwood, son-in-law Tim Zimmerman, seven grandchildren, Nichole Mehling, TJ Zimmerman, Forest Westwood, Hannah Clarey, Kinsey, Wade, Sheldon Westwood and numerous great grandchildren, Our family is deeply grateful to the kind and caring staff at Big Horn Senior Living and Dr. Rob Byron. Should friends desire memorials may be made to the Big Horn County Historical Society 1163 3rd Street East, Hardin, Montana 59034 or The Al Bedoo Shrine (Children's Transportation Fund) 1125 Broadwater Ave. Billings, MT 59102. Bullis Mortuary is entrusted with the arrangements.
