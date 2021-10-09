Barbara Louise Heide Griffin

Barbara Griffin — mother, wife, and friend of extraordinary love, grace, and inner and outer beauty — took her last breath on Sept. 29, 2021. She passed away peacefully in Billings, surrounded by family and music. The oldest of four children, Barb was born in Crosby, North Dakota, on March 20, 1936, to Eleanor (nee Jacobson) and Albert Heide. Valedictorian of her high school class of 1954, she chose to attend St. Olaf College in part because of the famed chorale program. She performed in the prestigious St. Olaf Choir for three years and was chosen to be alto soloist for the song, “Beautiful Savior.” To hear her strong alto soar above the choir would bring tears to your eyes. In 1958, she graduated from St. Olaf, becoming the first person in her family to earn an undergraduate degree. The next summer, working at East Glacier Lodge as a waitress and singer, she met the love of her life, Phillip Griffin Jr, a handsome young “gear jammer.”