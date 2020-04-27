Heaven gained an angel on April 10, 2020, when Barbara Lu Rinehart Bast passed away at Highgate Senior Living in Billings.
Barbara was born to George and Esther Rinehart in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on March 13, 1934. In 1939, Barbara moved with her family to Miltona, Minnesota, where she attended a rural, one room school, and graduated from Alexandria High School, Alexandria, Minnesota.
In 1954, Barbara married Lloyd Bast at the Methodist Church in Alexandria at which time they began their married life in Plentywood, where she was employed by MDU and later by J.C. Penneys. In 1971, they moved to Sidney, where she continued to work for J. C. Penneys until retiring. Very special blessings were brought into their marriage with the adoption of Kevin and Shawna. After retirement, one of Barbara's joys was the many children she cared for. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father (Esther and George Rinehart), her husband (Lloyd), her brother (Phillip), and her in-laws (Melvin and Viola Henning, Harvey Bast, Glenn and JoAnn Bast, and ElRoy Wussow).
She is survived by her son Kevi;, daughter Shawna (Jose) Yates; grandsons Kenny, Matthew, Ty, Jack, and Rory; great-grandchildren Kenzie and Desmon; brother David Rinehart; sister Karen (Don) Kirberger; sisters-in-law Lucille Wussow and Diane Bast; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in Sidney, MT, is planned for a later date.
