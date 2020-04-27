Barbara Lu Rinehart Bast

Barbara was born to George and Esther Rinehart in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on March 13, 1934. In 1939, Barbara moved with her family to Miltona, Minnesota, where she attended a rural, one room school, and graduated from Alexandria High School, Alexandria, Minnesota.

In 1954, Barbara married Lloyd Bast at the Methodist Church in Alexandria at which time they began their married life in Plentywood, where she was employed by MDU and later by J.C. Penneys. In 1971, they moved to Sidney, where she continued to work for J. C. Penneys until retiring. Very special blessings were brought into their marriage with the adoption of Kevin and Shawna. After retirement, one of Barbara's joys was the many children she cared for. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Sidney.