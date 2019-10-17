ARIZONA — Barbara May Ring passed away on Oct. 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 87. She was born the oldest of four children to Clyde and Evelyn (Jones) Stiff on Dec. 3, 1931. Due to family difficulties, at the age of 10 she went to live with a lawyer and his wife in Flint, Michigan and she grew up in their home. After high school, she entered nurse's training at Hurley Hospital and became an RN. It was also during nurse's training that she became a new person in Jesus Christ, as she received Him as her Savior. After nurse's training, she went to Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she met Chapman Ring and they were married in 1956. After Chap completed his college degree in 1958, they went to Pakistan as missionaries with TEAM. They came home in 1970 to Billings, Montana, to raise their children. Chap preceded her in death in 2004, after which she moved to Arizona to be near her daughter, Suzanne, and her family. She had four daughters, Sharon (Ed) Thompson, Mary Beth (Derek) Gittings, Betty Jo (Greg) Bochy, and Suzanne (Tim) Jackson. Barbara also had eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Barbara has been cremated and the family is having the interment and a private celebration of life in the Spring, Mom's favorite season. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to TEAM Missions or Moody Bible Institute.
Many people endure hardships and tragedy while living their lives here on earth. But the dignity, grace, humility, forgiveness and unwavering faith with which you handled it has inspired many, especially those that knew your whole story. Goodbye for now, Mom. We love and will miss you.
