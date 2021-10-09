 Skip to main content
Barbara Munson Montgomery
Barbara Munson Montgomery, 66, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, in Black Eagle. Please visit www.SchniderFuneralHome.com to read the full obituary or share condolences with the family.

