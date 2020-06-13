Barbara Rigg Olson

During WWII, Barbara's only sibling, Lt. Richard Lovegren, was killed in action on a bombing mission over Germany. After her brother's death, Barbara returned to Helena to be with her parents. In Helena, she met her future husband, Richard ‘Dick' Rigg, a decorated combat veteran who was working for the Veterans Administration at Ft. Harrison. She recognized him as the same young man who also played shortstop for the local semi-professional baseball team — the East Helena Smelterites of the Montana Copper League. In those days, silver dollars were thrown on the field for good plays and she made sure he saw her tossing some his way. They fell in love and were married Sept. 7, 1946, in Helena. All four of their children were born in Helena.

In 1953, the family moved to Glendive, where Dick, a CPA, began a 22-year partnership in the firm Cross and Rigg, Certified Public Accountants. While in Glendive, Barbara and Dick were actively involved in professional and community affairs, and together, raised their family and saw all four of their children graduate from MSU in Bozeman. In 1975, Barbara's husband, Dick, died suddenly of a heart attack after 29 very happy and loving years of marriage.