Barbara Sanderson Stark

‘In our hearts, we hear you sing again.'

Barbara Jean Sanderson Stark was born in Red Lodge, MT on Oct. 20, 1931, to Algot Sanderson and Lois Allington Sanderson. She married David Stark in 1950 and moved to the family farm. She milked cows for 26 years and made many friends with the customers of their raw milk business. She loved being a grandma and always had homemade cookies in her cookie jar.

Barbara loved people and was a good friend to many. She and David played cards with neighbors, square danced, and had picnics and baseball games with the 4-H families. She belonged to the Roberts United Methodist Church for over 75 years. It was her spiritual home and the anchor in her life.

The jewel in her life was her music. She sang for weddings, funerals, and community events. She loved singing in the choir at church every Sunday. She belonged to the Does BPOE and was a vocalist there, also singing at national conventions. Singing was her gift- and her joy.

Barbara suffered a stroke and moved to Meadowlark Assisted Care in 2016. The loving people there made her part of their families. The staff showered her with tender care and made the last five years of her life warm and peaceful.

Barbara died in Billings on Oct. 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Douglas, her parents, brother Arnold and grandson Max Haldeman. She is survived by children Lannis Haldeman, Darell (JoAnne) Stark, and Loraine (Charlie) Powell; grandchildren Olga Jay Stark, Tim Stark, Trinity (Zach) Ferguson, Lyssa (Jeremy) Duncan, Zach Powell and Jake Powell; great-grandchildren Matthew and Samantha Donahue and Arlo and Willa Duncan. She is also survived by beloved nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law Nellie Ball and Darlene Sanderson, as well as her life-long friend (from age four) Jean McCormick. Memorials may be made to the Roberts United Methodist Church or the Roberts Community Foundation. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of her life will be held next summer, in healthier times.