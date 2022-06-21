Barbara Schmidt, 87, formerly of Houston, TX and Billings, MT, passed away May 22 in Benton, LA.
She is survived by her three daughters: Lorna DeSocio, Billings, MT, Leslie Gardner, Nampa, ID, and Kristi Shacklette, Benton, LA; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving, two brothers: Larry Ruggles, Livingston, MT, and Ranny Ruggles, Elma, WA; her sister, Vera Uhl, McKinney, TX; and many nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loren Schmidt; her parents; and one brother.
There will be a graveside memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 24 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings. For a full obituary, visit www.auldsfuneral.com/obituary/barbara-schmidt
