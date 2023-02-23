Our dear mother, Barbara Simpson Gies, passed away peacefully in Billings, MT on February 20, 2023 (formerly from Moore and Lewistown, MT).

Funeral Services will be Monday, February 27, 2023, 10 a.m. at Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, MT with viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.