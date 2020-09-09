Barbara Stevenson
Barbara Stevenson was born into this world on June 4, 1943, in Elmer, New Jersey, to James Arthur and Kathryn Friedline, and was peacefully taken to her heavenly home on Sept. 5, 2020.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2 p.m., at the Columbus Evangelical Church (2 East 1st Ave North, Columbus) followed by light refreshments. Interment will be Monday 10 a.m. at the Columbus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Barb's memory may be sent to Columbus Evangelical Church P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MT 59019 or Special K Ranch PO Box 479 Columbus, MT 59019.
For a full obituary please go to www.smithfuneralchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.