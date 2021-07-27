Barbara Thompson

Barbara May Carr was born to Gladys and Samuel Carr on Oct. 29, 1924, in Worcester, Massachusetts. Barbara's formative years were spent with the Greendale Avenue kids during the Depression. Oh, the stories! It was at the age of 9 that she met her future husband, Eric E. Thompson Jr. She excelled in academics and loved sports and outdoor activities. Spending summer days at Webster Lake with family was her favorite pastime, as well as watching her father coach baseball and attending semi-pro ballgames with her mother.

Barbara graduated from North High and led her field hockey team to the city championship game as an All City forward. She was the first in her family to attend college and graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1942 with a BA in Biological Science/Pre-Med. Continuing her passion to learn, Barbara became a graduate research assistant at Boston University, doing successful research on coagulase, commercializing blood typing and sharing an office with Isaac Asimov. Devotedly writing letters to Eric during wartime led to their marriage on Aug. 25, 1951. She became a research assistant at Yale University while Eric attended grad school. A year later, eight months pregnant, Barbara and Eric headed west to Bismarck, North Dakota, where Eric began his professional geologic career with Stanolind Oil. Enduring multiple transfers between oil boom towns Bismarck and Billings, the Thompsons decided Billings would be home.